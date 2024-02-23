“The trauma of the Palestinian people is that of being trapped in a living hell from which they cannot escape. They are being bombed, shot and starved out of existence. We stand in support of them outside County Hall whilst our MPs debate the issues inside. We ask them to call for an immediate ceasefire.” It was councillors rather than MPs debating issues in the chamber, such as the budget for 2024/25 and an increase in tolls for people crossing the Tamar.