AREAS of South East Cornwall have been issued with flood alerts by the Environment Agency following high spring tides, low pressure and heavy rain.
In areas such as Rame Head to Plymouth including Kingsand, Cawsand, Cremyll, Torpoint, Saltash, tidal rivers Tamar and Plym excluding Plymouth Barbican as well as Gribbin Head to Rame Head including, Fowey, Golant, Lostwithiel, Lerryn, Polruan, Polperro, Looe and the Looe Rivers and Seaton flooding is possible from Wednesday, March 27 to Thursday, March 28.
High water at Plymouth is at 06.56am and 7.12pm on Wednesday and at 07.25am and 7.41pm on Thursday. Times of high water will vary along the coast.
Strong winds and large waves are forecast from Wednesday through to Friday. Spring tides coinciding with low pressure weather conditions are expected to create a surge, raising water levels and causing overtopping of sea defences and flooding of quay sides and low-lying coastal areas either side of high tide.
Tides are expected to be up to 0.83m higher than predicted due to low pressure weather conditions.
Further down the coast from in areas including Pentewan, St Blazey, Luxulyan and Mevagissey the Environment Agency has suggested that flooding is possible after prolonged rainfall across Cornwall on March 25 where river levels remain elevated across the area.