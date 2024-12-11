A law firm has chosen Cornwall Air Ambulance as their charity for the next two years.
Coodes Solicitors, which has offices throughout the county including Newquay, St Austell, Truro and Launceston, nominated the helicopter lifesaving charity following a vote by staff.
The company recently raised more than £20,000 for their last chosen charity, Cornwall Hospice Care, through fundraising efforts organised by their designated charity team.
Now, the team will turn their efforts to supporting Cornwall Air Ambulance, who have been taking to the skies to rescue people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly since 1987.
Since the Cornwall Air Ambulance was founded, they have completed more than 32,000 rescue missions. With that number increasing every day, and no funding coming from the government, the charity relies on the generosity of people to keep them flying. The charity needs to raise over £7-million each year to continue to operate and help fund the running costs of their helicopter and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs), as well as specialist equipment that helps them operate 19 hours a day in all weather conditions.
To raise these vital funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance, Coodes’ charity team have already started to plan their ambitious fundraising efforts for the coming year including cake sales, dress down days, quizzes and a summer party. The big event for 2025 is still in the works, but for their last charity this involved a skydive and a trek up Mount Snowdon.
Emily Stark, solicitor and charity lead at Coodes, said: “The Cornwall Air Ambulance is a vital resource for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.
“Given some of our remote locations and busy summer seasons with winding roads, the air ambulance is a resource you hope to never need but would want there should something happen.
“They not only save time in attending casualties and getting them to hospital, but also have extensive equipment on board and trained paramedics who can start treatment which saves lives.
“I’m really looking forward to supporting the fundraising efforts next year which are sure to be great fun for all Coodes colleagues.”
Julia Jeffery, corporate partnerships manager at Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Coodes for choosing Cornwall Air Ambulance as their charity for the next two years. Support from local businesses enables the aircrew to attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, when every minute really does matter. Every penny raised will go towards making sure we can continue to provide our lifesaving service for years to come.”