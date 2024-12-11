Since the Cornwall Air Ambulance was founded, they have completed more than 32,000 rescue missions. With that number increasing every day, and no funding coming from the government, the charity relies on the generosity of people to keep them flying. The charity needs to raise over £7-million each year to continue to operate and help fund the running costs of their helicopter and Rapid Response Vehicles (RRVs), as well as specialist equipment that helps them operate 19 hours a day in all weather conditions.