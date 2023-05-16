Residents and visitors to Looe have welcomed a new way to see the town, with the launch of a land train this week.
On Friday, May 12, residents came out to witness the launch of a new service — Looe Land Train — which was officially unveiled by the town’s mayor, Edwina Hannaford.
Following the success of the new BBC series Beyond Paradise, Looe is preparing to welcome some new visitors, raring to see all the real-life locations used within the show. However, with some viewers puzzled by the depiction of ‘Shipton Abbott’ in Devon, and the town’s “confusing lay out”, the new service hopes to simplify this with trips around the town, while also offering some local insight into Looe’s history and secrets.
A passion project for local resident Matthew Hutchings, the land train will present an effortless way to get about both East and West Looe.
For 10 years Matt has been managing the Fore Street Co-op in Looe and has first-hand knowledge of how many visitors get puzzled by the town’s layout.
He has even had some tourists asking if the river is the beach!
His first-hand experiences proved there was a real need for a service like this, which could provide an effortless way to get about the two old towns of East and West Looe and their steep and narrow Cornish roads.
Having had the idea on holiday, seeing how other towns use land trains, Matt believed this was something Looe could benefit from.
Now, after lots of hard work, Matt’s plans are finally becoming a reality.
A spokesperson from the project explained: “This project is very much about providing a service rather than making a profit and with the hands-on support of his wife Jamielee who has set up their Facebook page, Matt is taking a sabbatical from his job at the Coop to get the first season going. He is also looking into offering a monthly trip out for the Care Homes in town as so many of their residents do not find it easy to get about.
“Matt has many more ideas and is already planning a special Ghost Train tour and of course come the end of the year a Santa Train special… watch this space.”
The event saw children from local schools, residents and councillors turn out to witness the launch of this exciting new service in the sun.
Mayor, Cllr Edwina Hannaford said: “I was delighted to help formally launch the Looe Land Train with toddlers from West Looe Play Group last Friday. I know that Matthew has worked incredibly hard over several years to get this project off the ground.
“This service is a most welcome attraction for Looe. It will assist families with small children and their beach paraphernalia to access the beach and town more easily. Residents and visitors with mobility problems, who struggle to get into town or Hannafore from the Millpool car park can now let the ‘land train take the strain’ to access the delights of Looe.
“The library and community hub run by the Town Council, which is the first tour stop, is already getting positive feedback from residents and visitors. Users welcome the running commentary highlighting historical points of interest along the route.
“I congratulate Matthew and his team and wish him every success in this exciting new venture.”
The Land Train will be operating from 10am until 4pm every day of the week this half term, as well as some other days in May, which can be found on their social media pages.