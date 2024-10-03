THE latest road casualty statistics for Devon & Cornwall have been released.
The validated figures from the Department for Transport (DfT), which cover the whole of 2023, show there were 48 fatalities on Devon and Cornwall’s roads last year, with a further 702 people seriously injured.
The figures can be viewed in an an interactive dashboard produced by the DfT which includes a breakdown of casualty types including age, gender and road user type.
The Vision Zero South West road safety partnership, founded in 2019, has committed to reducing deaths and serious injuries by 50 per cent by 2030.
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner and chair of Vision Zero South West, says there is still a long way to go despite the latest figures showing a downward trend in both fatalities and serious injuries from the 2016-2018 baseline.
Commissioner Hernandez said: “It’s vital to remember that these aren’t just numbers – these are people’s loved ones and family members, parents, children, brothers, sisters, friends.
“Each one of these fatal and serious collisions has a devastating impact on those involved and the wider community and we will continue to work hard to reduce the number of people harmed and affected on our roads.
“While I am encouraged to see an overall reduction, there is clearly still much to be done by us all to achieve our goal of eradicating death and serious injury on Devon and Cornwall’s roads.
“This target is incredibly ambitious and simply cannot be achieved without collaboration, innovation and working together with communities. Everyone has a role in making our roads safer.”
The newly released figures highlight casualty numbers for vulnerable road user groups, including motorcyclists - an area which has seen considerable resource from the partnership over the past two years.
In 2022, following a tragic spate of 16 motorcycle fatalities, a partnership task group was formed to address some of the main circumstances surrounding the collisions.
The group oversaw the launch of several initiatives, including:
• Op Cossett, a police operation which uses drones to monitor motorcycle road behaviour from the sky and offer instant road side education
• A state-of-the-art motorcycle simulator, launched in conjunction with the DfT, which is being used to train young motorcyclists in hazard perception
• A behaviour change publicity campaign devised in collaboration with the Cabinet Office’s Behavioural Science team
• Increased engagement with the motorcycle community
• Further promotion of motorcycle training schemes
The new figures released by the DfT have shown a significant reduction in the number of motorcycle fatalities (nine) in 2023, and this reduction appears to have continued into 2024. Six fatal motorcycle collisions have been recorded to date.
Commissioner Hernandez added: “While it would be difficult to conclusively link this reduction to the work of the partnership, these projects have certainly had an impact and it’s really encouraging to see these figures moving in the right direction.”