PLANNING has been refused to convert a garage into a home on land west of St Aubyns on Portruan Road, West Looe.
Twelve neighbours had objected to the plan saying it would set a precedent for other properties on Marine Drive to carry out similar development and that it would exacerbate the parking problem in the area with no off-road parking and lead to the loss of parking spaces already on the property.
There were also concerns about some neighbours losing their privacy.
Looe Town Council also objected saying it did not comply with the Neighbourhood Plan and that it would increase traffic in the area and further impact public amenity and access for emergency services.
- IMPROVEMENTS can be made to Saltmill Park’s 3G all-weather pitch at Salt Mill, Saltash. Permission has been given to construct a new spectator area and replace pitch fencing.
- PLANS TO convert barns into a home and studio at Longlands, St Stephens have been rejected. Planners said the buildings were not suitably constructed or appropriate to retain whilst the proposed design and introduction of residential use on the site would not enhance the setting which is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
- A NEW planning application has been made to demolish Trelowen, a chalet at Tregonhawke Cliff, Military Road, Torpoint and replace it with a sustainable and energy efficient new chalet.
- LISTED BUILDING consent has been applied for to repair Terras Pill Bridge at Duloe which was damaged by a car.
- A REVISED application has been submitted to convert agricultural buildings to residential dwellings at Jaxons Barn, Pengover Farm, Pengover Green, Liskeard.
- PLANNING has been applied for to convert a barn into a home at Whitebarrow Barn, Whitebarrow Farm, St Neot.
- A TWO-BEDROOMED bungalow is planned to replace a double garage and workshop on land northeast of 87 Station Road, St Blazey. Planning has been applied for.
- CHANGE OF use has been applied for Unit 1, Burley Court, Pillmere from a car showroom to a retail shop for Majestic Wine Warehouses.
- A PLAN to build a detached house at Chy-Lannow, Trevigro, Callington is likely to get the go-ahead according to pre-application advice. The applicant was told that it would be subject to an appropriate design including the provision of ample private amenity space, parking and safe vehicular access.
- OUTLINE planning has been given for a house to be built on land on the north side of Tavistock Road, Callington.
- A HOLIDAY accommodation unit cannot be built on land southwest of the West Wing of Cadson Manor Farm, St Ive. The reason for refusal was that the proposed accommodation was tantamount to a new dwelling in the open countryside and the limited benefits to the tourist economy do not outweigh the environmental harm.
- A FOUR-BEDROOM bungalow can be built on the open space at Trevance Park, Tywardreath. But some locals are unhappy about this decision. Concerns included the impact on neighbours’ privacy, loss of light and the size of the bungalow.