PA23/02922: An application has been made for listed building consent for the renewal of upper and lower sash windows due to age related damage in Liskeard, due to the windows being beyond repair and requiring replacement.
Luke Baille has applied for permission for the works for his property at 17 West Street, Liskeard, Cornwall, PL14 6BW.
The proposal proposes a like-for-like replacement at the property, with white painted wooden sash windows being replaced for those of an identical appearance and design.
SPA23/03800: RETROSPECTIVE planning permission has been applied for a change of use of a double garage to a residential annexe/holiday let in Callington.
Mr Luke Gillett has applied to the Council for the works to his property known as Little Green, Southern Road, Callington.
The request for permission concerns the following, according to the application: “The proposal is for a two-bedroom residential annex that may also be used as a holiday let over the summer period. The gross internal floor area created will be approximately 70 m2.”
The property has been the subject of previous construction work, with the design statement stating: “An application for permission 08/00900/FUL to erect a double garage was refused in 2008 but subsequently granted on appeal. Works commenced on foundations for the building soon after. Outline Planning Permission (PA19/09319) was granted to build up to seven detached houses on the gardens of Little Green in January 2020. Detailed Planning Permission (PA21/07721) was granted for two detached houses in the garden to the west of Little Green in April 2022.”
PA23/04582: An application has been made for the erection of a steel-frame structure to cover the seating and stage areas (replacing the previous steel-frame and fabric canopy structure). The proposal includes a new privacy and weather screen and solar panels.
The application concerns the Sterts Art and Entertainment Centre on Upton Cross, Liskeard.
In its planning statement, the applicants stated: “Sterts Theatre is located in the village of Upton Cross. The site lies to the North West of the village cross roads, and is adjacent to the Jubilee fields. The theatre has been operating for over 30 years as an ‘open-air’ theatre, and forms part of the Sterts Theatre and Arts Centre, which is a registered charity organisation. The theatre started as an open-air amphitheatre that was built into a naturally sloping area of the site. Soon after, a tented structure was acquired, and situated over the amphitheatre.
“The steel structure, which supported the tent-shaped covering, reached the end of its working life early this year. The theatre now needs of a new covering that will continue the ‘open-air’ feeling and ethos yet be more robust and feasible to maintain.
“We are proposing a new steel frame structure, with metal roofing. A curved semi-translucent screen will provide privacy and wind protection to the amphitheatre seating.
“The screen will be in movable sections, and will allow the interior space to open toward the lawned areas that surround the theatre.”
Describing the proposed design, they added: “The primary design objective is to provide a new roof over the existing amphitheatre. The amphitheatre requires a structural solution that will support the twenty metre free-spans above. The design utilises industrial materials and simple construction techniques to provide an arrangement that is both functional and delightful. It was important that the design solution maintained the ‘open-air’ ethos and simplicity of the previous tented volume. The proposal demonstrates that a simple structure can provide for a complex mix of activities.”