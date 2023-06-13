In its planning statement, the applicants stated: “Sterts Theatre is located in the village of Upton Cross. The site lies to the North West of the village cross roads, and is adjacent to the Jubilee fields. The theatre has been operating for over 30 years as an ‘open-air’ theatre, and forms part of the Sterts Theatre and Arts Centre, which is a registered charity organisation. The theatre started as an open-air amphitheatre that was built into a naturally sloping area of the site. Soon after, a tented structure was acquired, and situated over the amphitheatre.