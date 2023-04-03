In this instance, Mr Teifel submitted information to the Council in the form of evidence in support of his application which demonstrated that ‘a sufficient breach of planning control has taken place, and the breach has taken place for a continuous period of time with no intervening uses for the duration required to allow a certificate to be issued by the LPA (Local Planning Authority)’. A previous application for a certificate for lawful use or development had been refused in February 2018 by the Council, who said at the time: “It is generally accepted that if the Local Planning Authority have no evidence of their own, or from others, to contradict or otherwise make the applicant’s version of events less than probable, there is no good reason to refuse the application, provided the applicant’s evidence alone is sufficiently precise and unambiguous to justify the grant of a certificate “on the balance of probability”.