A23/06842: Proposals for a barn conversion of a disused agricultural barn into a residential dwelling on land north of Higher Bearland Barn on Haye Road in Callington has been refused by Cornwall Council.
Mr Mazgaj told the local authority he wished to convert the ‘disused barn’ into a residential dwelling.
However, it was claimed by South Hill Parish Council that it wasn’t, in fact, disused.
South Hill Parish Council said of the application: “South Hill Parish Council do not see any issues with the design and situation of the proposed dwelling. The footprint of the new building does not exceed what is currently in place, and the increase in height will not have a material impact on the surrounding area.
“However, the Parish Council does not feel that the building complies with the requirements under the Cornwall Local Plan Policy 7 Section 3 which covers the development of new homes in the open countryside.
“This section states: Reuse of suitably constructed redundant, disused or historic buildings that are considered appropriate to retain and would lead to an enhancement to the immediate setting. The building to be converted should have an existing lawful residential or non-residential use and be ten years old or greater; When the Parish Council visited the site, the building to be replaced was being used for agricultural storage, which was its intended use when planning was granted 10 years ago.
“From our viewpoint it would seem that the building is still being used for it’s intended purpose. It was noted that this same observation was made in the advice from Cornwall Council in response to: PA22/01028/PREAPP.”
An accompanying planning officer’s report stated of the application: “As demonstrated by the planning history, the barn itself has been extant for a little over ten years. It has been finished with traditional external materials, with timber clad walls and a slate roof, with one open side. The proposed plans incorporate the existing barn and attached store, and have included a second storey. “For context, the existing floor space of the barn is approximately 122sqm, and the floorspace of the proposed dwelling is approximately 228sqm. When viewing the proposed elevations drawings the original barn is not legible within the designs. The proposed second storey alters the character and appearance of the existing barn beyond recognition and is tantamount to the creation of a new dwelling of significant bulk and mass into the surrounding rural setting. It is considered that the works proposed go beyond what is considered to be a simple conversion of an agricultural building, and therefore are contrary to the aims and objectives of policy 7 of the CLP.
“As such, the proposal is considered to amount to the erection of a new dwelling in an open countryside location clearly divorced from any settlement. The proposed new home, including the associated domestication of the site, would result in harm to the intrinsic rural character of the surrounding area.