An accompanying planning officer’s report stated of the application: “As demonstrated by the planning history, the barn itself has been extant for a little over ten years. It has been finished with traditional external materials, with timber clad walls and a slate roof, with one open side. The proposed plans incorporate the existing barn and attached store, and have included a second storey. “For context, the existing floor space of the barn is approximately 122sqm, and the floorspace of the proposed dwelling is approximately 228sqm. When viewing the proposed elevations drawings the original barn is not legible within the designs. The proposed second storey alters the character and appearance of the existing barn beyond recognition and is tantamount to the creation of a new dwelling of significant bulk and mass into the surrounding rural setting. It is considered that the works proposed go beyond what is considered to be a simple conversion of an agricultural building, and therefore are contrary to the aims and objectives of policy 7 of the CLP.