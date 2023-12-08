“The applicant intends to provide a much-needed intervention service within the town and wider district. At present, Poles Apart AP is solely based in Plymouth and Exeter, making it difficult for young people to access who are further located within Cornwall. The change of use would create an additional and more local base for those in need of the service.” It would be the first entry into Cornwall for the alternative education provider, which describes itself as thus: “Poles Apart AP is an alternative provision with a difference and we are proud to be working with young people across Devon and Cornwall.