PA23/02134: The redevelopment of a cottage into a new dwelling by incorporating the majority of the existing cottage in its design near Liskeard has been approved by Cornwall Council.
Mr and Mrs Fitch-Goodwin applied to Cornwall Council for the works at their property of Beech Cottage, Common Moor, Liskeard.
Cornwall Council gave the couple permission for their proposed works, subject to two conditions related to the protection of bats.
These were: “Prior to the construction of the dwelling hereby approved, a scheme for the incorporation of bat boxes, bird boxes and bee bricks at a minimum rate of one measure per dwelling shall be submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority. Such details shall include the location and specific details of each feature. The approved features shall be installed prior to the occupation of the dwelling to which they relate and shall thereafter be retained and maintained as such.
“Reason: To accord with policy G1-10 of the Climate Emergency Development Plan Document 2023 and policies 1, 2 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2020-2030 and paragraphs 8 and 174 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021.”
In addition to: “The development hereby permitted shall be carried out wholly in accordance with the mitigation and enhancement recommendations contained within section 6 of the submitted Bat Roost Survey to Determine Presence or Absence report produced by Land and Heritage (May 2022).
“Reason: In the interests of the protection of wildlife and their habitats through the provision of appropriate mitigation and enhancement measures and in accordance with policies 23 and 25 of the Cornwall Local Plan.”
PA23/01929: Prior approval is not required for the change of use of an agricultural building to a dwelling with associated building works to include the installation of new PVCU grey windows and doors at a property in Looe.
Mr Thornton and Ms O’Shea applied for the prior approval for their property at Land off Lydcott Lane, Widegates, Looe.
Cornwall Council said that the proposed conversion constituted permitted development under Class Q, part three of schedule two of the Town and Country Planning Act (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015, and therefore can be carried out wholly in accordance with a number of conditions.
This includes: “The proposed works shall be carried out in accordance with the recommendations and mitigation set out in sections 5.1 (Roosting bats) and 5.3 (Breeding birds) of the Preliminary Visual Assessment for bats and breeding birds by Western Ecology, August 2022.
“Reason: In order to mitigate the impacts on bats in accordance with Policy 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030 (Adopted 22nd November 2016).”
PA23/02520: Sandway, a private family camping association since before 1935, has asked for annual continuation permission to use land at Kingsway, near Torpoint, for 20 tents between April 1 and September 30. The site has ties with Plymouth City Council and Cornwall Council and comes under the auspice of Mount Edgcumbe Country Park.
In the early 1900s, the tents began as bell tents situated in the Minnadhu at Kingsand and were then moved onto hard standings following the Second World War. The site is situated on the foreshore between Kingsand and Fort Picklecombe and comprises 20 timber-framed, canvas-covered tents, which are passed through the family generations with many tents being owned by the same people who first came to the campsite as children over 50 years ago.
The applicant states: “This site provides a financial support to the council but all maintenance and upkeep of the campsite is funded from within the Sandway Camping Association. We believe also that the campsite is the best use for this land and without it being there the land and surrounding buildings, which are steeped in history, would fall into disrepair and become an eyesore along the coastline.”
PA23/00559/PREAPP: Pre-application advice has been sought by NZED Projectco 2 Ltd for a battery energy storage compound with a potential electrical output of circa 100MW on land near Landulph Substation and an existing solar farm.
The pre-application states that energy storage facilities are a key element of the net zero obligation as they provide critical storage provision to assist in the deployment of renewable energy and the transition to a low carbon energy system. The proposed development would therefore contribute to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, in line with a range of Government policy, including the ‘net zero’ commitment, the National Planning Policy Framework, the Energy White Paper and the Powering up Britain strategy, and Cornwall Council’s own carbon neutral 2030 target.
PA23/02670: Planning permission is required for the conversion of a vacant ground floor Class E commercial unit to create one one-bedroom flat in Gunnislake.
Mr Leifer had applied to Cornwall Council to seek prior approval for converting a commercial building to a dwelling for the property known as Creations at 8 Commercial Street, Gunnislake.
In their response, Cornwall Council’s planners said: “The proposal as detailed on the application form received on 29/03/2023 and supporting information in respect of the Change of Use of a commercial building to a dwelling is not considered to constitute permitted development as defined in Class MA, Part 3 of Schedule 2 of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended). This is because the site is within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and within a World Heritage Site. Planning permission is required.”
PA22/11335: A proposed construction of a detached annex to a property to form an ancillary home working and living accommodation for elderly parents (to include bedroom, shower room and living area) for a property in St Neot has been approved by Cornwall Council. Mr and Mrs Miller applied to Cornwall Council for permission for the annex for their parents at their property at The Old Barn, Milltown Lane, St Neot.
Conditional approval was granted by Cornwall Council subject to the following: “No development approved by this permission shall be commenced until details of a scheme for the provision of surface water management has been submitted to and approved by the Local Planning Authority.
“The Developer must inform the Local Planning Authority of any variation from the details provided and agree these in writing before such variations are undertaken. Reason: To prevent the increased risk of flooding and minimise the risk of pollution of surface water by ensuring the provision of a satisfactory means of surface water control and disposal, and in accordance with policy 26 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”
Furthermore: “The proposed annex hereby approved shall have finished floor levels to be set no lower than 103.45m Above Ordinance Datum (AOD). Reason: In order to ensure the development doesn’t result in a significant increase in flood risk to the site and in the area, and in accordance with policy 26 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030.”
In addition: “The development hereby permitted shall only be occupied by members of the family or non-paying guests of the occupiers of the dwelling known as The Old Barn and shall not be used at any time as a separate residential unit of accommodation.
“Reason: The Local Planning Authority consider that the proposed annexe would be inappropriate for occupation independent of the main dwelling by virtue of the physical relationship between the annexe and the main house which would create inadequate levels of residential amenity for the occupiers of both in accordance with policy 12 and 13 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010-2030 and paragraph 130 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2021.”
PA22/06805: An application to make alterations to an existing dwelling with a conversion of an existing garage/store to form an office/gym and ancillary accommodation in Herodsfoot has been withdrawn.
The application had been made by Mr and Mrs Davis for their property at Millcoombe Cottage.
Duloe Parish Council had no objections and support the planning application.