SIXTEEN detached bungalows, four of which would be ‘affordable’, are planned for land to the rear of Magistrates Grove, Trevecca, Liskeard.
The planning application states the site has been the subject of an ongoing marketing campaign which has established there is no longer a need for the land to be used for commercial/employment purposes.
The site is adjacent to a small housing estate with ten detached houses.
Planning officers have already rejected plans for 18 homes on the site due to concerns over the density of the scheme and the size of the gardens.
- A SCHEME to convert a ground floor shop into a two bedroom apartment at Penria, Barn Street, Liskeard, has been rejected.
The applicant, Parminder Brar, was told because of the limited internal space, and the restricted natural light and outlook to the main living area, the accommodation would fail to provide an appropriate standard of amenity for occupants.
The proposal represents a poorly designed property, it concluded.
- PLANNING has been applied for to convert a barn at Bousen Manor at Duloe near Herodsfoot into two homes.
- AN OUTLINE planning application has been made to build a house in the garden of Dartana, in the settlement of Forder near Saltash.
The application is a resubmission and says it provides a comprehensive response to the two reasons for refusal for an earlier application.
The initial application was rejected because the proposed site is outside the development boundary and would represent an unsustainable and harmful form of residential development in the countryside.
- A SCHEME to build eight properties on land adjacent to Huckberry Farm, Vollards Lane, Hatt has been resubmitted. Four of the properties would be on the open market whilst the rest would be starter homes at 75% of market value.
- THE BUILDING of a house on land south of Tinkhams Farm House, Carkeel could be acceptable according to pre-application advice.
The applicants were told approval would be subject to an appropriate design being put forward and safe and suitable vehicular access being demonstrated.
- AN APPLICATION to change the use of Willow Cottage and Honeysuckle at Coombe Mill, St Breward from holiday rental to residential has been resubmitted.
- A GARDEN shed at The Old Stables behind Ash Park Terrace on Station Road, Liskeard could be used as a dog grooming service. Planning has been applied for.
- FOUR HOMES are planned for land northeast of Mount Folly in Bodmin.
- A PLAN to build a house on land north of Clann House, Lanivet is unlikely to get approval.
Pre-application advice stated the development would deliver open market housing that projects into and erodes the natural undeveloped character of the open countryside.
The proposal offers a limited contribution to the area economically both during the construction of the dwelling and the following occupation.
Environmentally, it would involve the addition of further built form in the locality which has a strongly rural character and would erode that character contrary to the core planning principles.
- APPROVAL has been granted for three ground mounted solar arrays at Collon Barton, St Veep.