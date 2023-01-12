A DETACHED HOUSE for a farm worker is planned for land at Lower Boscarne Farm, Nanstallon.
The applicants have applied for an ‘agricultural dwelling’ which they say is needed due to the continued growth of their farming business.
They want to take on a full-time employee to manage the dairy herd.
The house would include three bedrooms, an office, boot room and garage in upside down accommodation with a corner balcony from the first floor living spaces to make the most of the views.
The owners have been trying to sell the house since February, initially for £385,000, reducing it to £375,000 in November.
The application says it has been demonstrated there is no market demand for the property when it is subject to the agricultural occupancy condition.
The three-bedroom bungalow can only be occupied by someone working in agriculture or forestry.
An additional floor has been added and the extension size has been increased.
THE GO-AHEAD has been given for five letting units at Sleepy Hollow, Rising Sun, Callington to be used for longer-term assured shorthold tenants.
Mr and Mrs Mathers run the letting business which includes a four-bedroom dwelling, ancillary accommodation and a farm shop.
The five letting units in a two-storey building were used as holiday lets and attracted a high level of bookings during the COVID pandemic, but since restrictions have eased the application says booking levels have dwindled.
The planning statement said the applicants now faced a cost of living crisis due to energy and heating costs soaring, interest rates increasing and inflation at a high level.
It added: ‘The combination of these factors has had a serious and detrimental impact to the business’.
It continued: ‘Being able to operate the business in a more flexible way will allow the units to be made use of when they are often vacant outside of the peak season.’
The conditional approval notice emphasised that the letting units (two at ground floor; three at first floor) can only be occupied under Assured Shorthold Tenancy Agreements to enable the Local Planning Authority to retain control over the development, which is intended to meet the exceptional housing need which is a feature of the current housing crisis, and to prevent the creation of permanent dwellings in the open countryside.
A HOLIDAY home in a treehouse at Downs Wood, Morval which was created without planning permission has now been given approval.
The Morval Estate had applied for retrospective planning for the treehouse which is used for tourist accommodation. The one-bedroom 25-metre structure has larch cladding, felt tiles and double glazed windows.
A CERTIFICATE of Lawfulness has been applied for the existing use of land at Fernhill, Sina Hill, Mount for two caravans for residential purposes.
PLANNING has been applied for a detached annexe for home working and living accommodation for elderly parents at The Old Barn, Milltown Lane, St Neot.
THE WATER treatment building at St Cleer is destined for demolition to be replaced with a new building.
Planning has also been applied for a new water treatment process plant building at Restormel Water Treatment works in Lostwithiel.
WILLOW Cottage and Honeysuckle at Coombe Mill, St Breward can be changed from holiday accommodation use to residential.