NEW life is set to be given to a historic building in Bodmin town centre which has been vacant for many years.
Planning consent has been obtained to convert the former Barley Sheaf pub on Lower Bore Street into eight flats – two one-bed, four two-bed and two three-bed units.
It will involve the demolition of the single storey extension to the rear of 4, Lower Bore Street, the removal of the steel fire escape at the rear of 2, Lower Bore Street, which will be replaced by a window, and the removal of inappropriate extensions.
It is thought the building may stand on the site of an earlier inn called The White Hart mentioned in a document dated 1787. The Grade II listed building is believed to have been one of two newly built pubs which opened in the town in the 1830s. By 1890 it was said to have had stabling for 40 horses. But it ceased trading in early 2011 and has been on the market since then.
PRE-APPLICATION advice has been sought to change the use of a garage into a home, live-work unit or holiday let on land northeast of 12 Dennison Road, Bodmin.
LISTED BUILDING consent has been applied for works to the north elevation of Maker Barracks at Maker Heights, Millbrook.
The work includes re-roofing, re-pointing, installation of a lightning protection system and repainting the external render.
A SMALL residential development could be built on land at Shute Lane, Pensilva. Pre-application advice has been sought for plans to put eight building plots there – five would be off Lower Middle Hill with three off Shute Lane.
CHANGE of use has been applied for an agricultural building to be converted into a home on land north of Duloe Manor, Duloe.
PLANNING has been applied for to convert a former fast-food takeaway into a study/playroom for a flat at Grade II listed 25, Honey Street, Bodmin. The shop has been vacant since 2020 and the owner has been unable to sell it. The planning statement says there is no demand for retail in the location demonstrated by the large number of empty shops.
A HOLIDAY unit can be put on land at Rose Cottage, Tregellist Road, St Kew.
THE FLOORS above the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill on Fore Street, Bodmin are likely to be given planning permission for use as additional apartments.
Pre-application advice was sought for the partial conversion of the Grade II listed building from retail to residential use, retaining 100 sqm of retail space and splitting the existing dwelling into two apartments.
The proposed accommodation is for two two-bed four person flats and four one-bed two person flats.
The advice given said that it was felt that the proposed conversion of part of the building to residential could be acceptable, subject to other material planning considerations. It was thought that the scheme would bring new life to an empty building adding to the viability of the town centre.
A PLAN to build a detached bungalow on land on the east of Slade Park Road, Pensilva is unlikely to gain approval according to pre-application advice. The advice said it was not considered the proposed site is in a suitable location for residential development being divorced from the nearest established settlement and with no special justification given for the need of such dwelling in the open countryside. The proposal would be contrary to national and local planning policies.
A RUNDOWN bungalow, known as Jedcott in Dobwalls, can be demolished to make way for two new homes.
APPROVAL has been given to change the use of Pine Green Valley Caravan Park in Doublebois from touring caravan pitches to static caravans.
AN APPLICATION to temporarily site a mobile home on Far View Road, St Neot has been withdrawn
THE BASEMENT of Rose Cottage on Mill Hill, Polperro can be converted into a bedroom/shower room for holiday letting.
A PLANNING application to convert the former Natwest Bank on Fore Street, Bodmin into a restaurant and takeaway has been withdrawn.
A HOUSE cannot be built on land off Couchwell Lane, Lostwithiel. A planning application was rejected because the proposed development is outside the development boundary.
A LAWFUL Development Certificate for an existing use of a caravan for occasional overnight stays in the garden of Little Orchard, Maswell Lane, St Teath has been refused.
PERMISSION has been given for a bungalow to be demolished at Southside, St Germans Road, Callington to make way for three detached houses.
SAFETY concerns led to a riverside hotel and restaurant applying for Listed Building Consent to put glass guarding on a terrace over the River Fowey. The Old Quay House in Fowey is planning to enclose the terrace to remove the risk of guests falling into the estuary. The hotel acknowledged the terrace is currently not suitable for families with young children or elderly guests with a drop of over 3.5 metres at low tide to the beach below presenting a ‘serious risk to users’. Go-ahead has now been given by Cornwall Planning Department.
ST JOHN Ambulance has plans to demolish its former hall on the edge of the Hamoaze on Marine Drive, Torpoint and replace it with a four-bedroom home with a terrace on the first floor.
However, pre-application advice says there is an argument that the hall could be considered to be a community facility and the proposal would need to comply with the requirements of the Cornwall Local Plan which seeks to protect community facilities. This would either involve evidence of a 12 month unsuccessful marketing campaign to demonstrate there is no demand for this type of facility or a report to evidence there are alternative facilities in the area to meet the need.
There is also a need to consider the historic significance of the building through a Heritage Statement/Historic Impact Assessment. Principal Development Officer, George Shirley said: ‘I do wonder whether a conversion of the existing building should first be explored. The property clearly has some historic merit, appearing on historic mapping as ‘Temperance Hall’ and so could potentially be considered as a non-designated heritage asset.’