Latest planning applications dealt with by Cornwall Council
Subscribe newsletter
THE GO-AHEAD has been given for a portable toilet block for disabled people to be put on Cornwall Council land at Seaton Valley Countryside Park adjacent to the existing toilets and car park.
Deviock Parish Council wants to make the park more accessible and will be providing the ‘Changing Places’ toilet which has larger facilities than standard toilets with a changing bench and a hoist.
It will be available from 8am to dusk throughout the year with access via a RADAR key or similar. An internal alarm pull will be provided which activates an external light and audible alarm for users to summon assistance in an emergency.
This area of the Countryside Park suffers occasional flooding so the modular unit will be raised with wheelchair access via a ramp together with a handrail.
n PERMISSION has been granted to replace temporary classrooms with a permanent classroom building at Callywith College to accommodate growing student numbers. The College opened in 2017 to accommodate students aged 16 to 19 from mid, north and east Cornwall. The original application included provision of four new buildings but only three were constructed, providing the core teaching spaces.
In May 2020, to address student numbers, permission was given for an additional temporary teaching classroom. College expansion now requires the provision of 1,550 places in response to an increased demand due to an increase in demographics. This has led to the college needing to replace the single-storey temporary building with a permanent two-storey building.
n THERE is potential for a disused garage to be replaced with a home on land northeast of Rosebank Barn, Darite. Giving pre-application advice, Development Officer Ellen Lawrence said although the site does not explicitly comply with infill criteria, it is within the settlement boundary set out by the St Cleer Neighbourhood Development Plan and was considered suitable, in principle, for residential development. She recommended the applicant, B Bolitho, consults with neighbours, the local community and the parish council.
n A BUNGALOW on West Camps Bay cannot be demolished to make way for a two-storey self-build home. Planning permission for the scheme at Carinya was refused by Cornwall Council following an objection from Deviock Parish Council who said the new building would have been overbearing. Planning officers also had concerns that it would result in notable levels of overlooking to the properties to the south.
n LISTED Building Consent has been given for Highwood House, an abandoned building in Barras Street in Liskeard town centre. The building incorporates a ground floor shop and flats on the first and second floors – it has been identified as ‘at risk’ in a Conservation area appraisal.
A single-storey extension will be demolished and replaced with a two storey extension at the rear of the property with the interior being renovated.
n OUTLINE planning has been applied for to build a house on land south of 33 Dennis Road, Liskeard.
n PLANNING has been applied for to convert part of a basement, used as a workshop and garage, into a bedroom/shower room for a holiday let at Rose Cottage, Mill Hill, Polperro.
n A SHEPHERD’S hut is planned for Ty Mor, Downderry. An application for a certificate of lawfulness has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
n PLANNING consent has been given to demolish Little Froglen at St Veep and replace it with a new house.
n THE GO-AHEAD has been given for manager’s accommodation and two holiday lets at Fox Valley Cottages, Lanlawren Farm, Trenewan. The manager’s home will be a two-storey timber- clad building while the holiday lets will be huts on wheels comprising metal cladding with timber entrance doors.
n OUTLINE PLANNING permission has been given to build up to six houses on land at Rose Hill, Lostwithiel. Neighbours welcomed the plans, saying they were a huge improvement on a previous application for many more dwellings.
n AN APPLICATION to put a holiday unit at Rose Cottage, Tregillist Road, St Kew, has been withdrawn.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |