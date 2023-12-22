Cornwall Council told the applicants: “The proposed building and access track, by reason of its siting, would have a significant adverse impact on the rural character of the area and the landscape and scenic beauty of the National Landscape, the protection of which should be given great weight. The proposal is therefore considered to conflict with the aims and intentions of policies 1, 2, 12 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030, Policy C1 of the Climate Emergency Development Plan Document (February 2023), paragraphs 8, 84, 130, 174 and 176 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2023, policies ENV2, ENV3 and GRN3 of the Saltash Neighbourhood Development Plan 2021 - 2030, and paragraphs 3.5.1, 10.5.1 and 10.5.8 of the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Management Plan 2019 - 2024.”