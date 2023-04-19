PA22/02049/PREAPP: A pre-application advice application for an affordable dwelling on Celtic Park, Lower Metherell, Callington has been given a positive response by Cornwall Council’s planning team.
A previous application for a building on the site by the applicant had been dismissed in 2020 by Cornwall Council with an appeal dismissed, with the reason given at the time being: “The proposed development by reason of its location outside of the clearly defined built form of Lower Metherell does not represent infill, rounding-off or fall within the definition of previously developed land and would visually extend the built form into the open countryside, eroding the character and appearance of the rural setting.
“In the absence of any special circumstances to justify it the proposal represents an unsustainable and sporadic form of development in the countryside and, in the absence of any other material considerations which outweigh such harm, the proposal is contrary to Policies 1, 3, 7 and 23 of the Cornwall Local Plan Strategic Policies 2010 - 2030 and paragraph 170 of the National Planning Policy Framework 2019.”
Cornwall Council’s planning team told Miss Katie Bolton that the site, was “occupied by a number of buildings which are all rural in nature. One structure has been converted into a dwelling and has been subject to an enforcement notice and a refused planning application for a dwelling. An appeal against the notice and planning application was dismissed by the Planning Inspector”, that it has the potential for officer support subject to an appropriate design.
They said: “With the Affordable Housing team offering support in principle for a self-build affordable dwelling, a future scheme submitted on this basis would have the potential for officer support, subject to an appropriate design.”