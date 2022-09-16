Latest local planning applications
TEN BUNGALOWS are planned by DS Developments Ltd for part of Manor Farm on land north of Broad Lane and west of Duck Lane, Trematon.
Full planning has been applied for four two-bed affordable semi-detached properties (three for social rent and one shared ownership) and four four-bed open market bungalows with double garages. The scheme includes an area of open space for communal use. Two bungalows would be self-build/custom built for which an outline planning application has been made.
The latest application follows advice for a previous scheme for up to 16 dwellings on this Rural Exception Site when developers were told the scheme should align with the Saltash Neighbourhood Plan.
PERMISSION has been given to change the holiday restriction on Skippers Cottage, Tregarthen, Nanstallon to allow full time residential use.
LISTED Building consent has been given for work to be done to the stairs and corridors at Lanhydrock House to better reflect the character of the decorative scheme when the house was first constructed.
TWO GLAMPING pods can be put up on land west of Treedown Farm, Elmgate, Saltash.
PERMISSION has been given for a large dormer-style property known as Cargibbitt at Lower Tokenbury Road, Pensilva to be split into two dwellings.
A TEMPORARY farm manager’s home can be put on land north of Higher Demesnes, Tanhouse Road, Lostwithiel.
A NEW farm shop building can be constructed for the St Kew Farm Shop and Café on St Kew Highway, Bodmin.
PERMISSION has been given for the ground floor of Crabbers Rest on Lansallos Street, Polperro to be changed from residential to commercial use as a shop.
THE GO-AHEAD has been given to use the basement and upper floors of 7, Fore Street, Liskeard as residential accommodation by turning them into two-self contained apartments. The building is currently unoccupied and will retain retail use on the ground floor.
SEVEN BUNGALOWS for the elderly are proposed on land adjacent to Whiterocks Park, St Ann’s Chapel.
Ferndale Developments plans to sell three detached units on the open market with the remaining four semi-detached being affordable – all will have large rear private gardens with a smaller front garden as well as two parking spaces. The application follows on from one made last September which was withdrawn after objections due to the size of the detached properties not meeting affordable housing requirements in the parish. The application site is adjacent to Oll An Gwella housing development.
