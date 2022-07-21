Latest crime figures show Devon and Cornwall remains one of the safest regions in the country

“Some aspects of crime have not returned to their pre covid levels in Devon and Cornwall. All burglary offences have seen a decrease of 7%, falling during the lockdowns and not rising back to their former levels. During the pandemic and particularly during lockdown periods many people worked from home and did not travel or leave vehicles unattended away from the home. As restrictions have eased many people have adopted hybrid working patterns with more working from home than pre-pandemic which has reduced some of the opportunities for offending.