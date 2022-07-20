Latest court cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court
SPEEDING
The following reports are from the latest speeding cases dealt with by local magistrates and the Crown Court:
AURIMA PESECKIS, 35, of Stags Wood Drive, Halwill Junction pleaded guilty to speeding on the A30 at Fingle Glen in a Mercedes B200 on 21 and 22 September, 26 August, 31 July and 28 July. He was banned from driving for 35 days for each offence, fined £300 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £250 costs.
MICHELLE ROSE, 47, of Old Roselyon Crescent, St Blazey changed a not guilty plea to guilty on a charge of speeding through Grampound last June. A charge of failing to tell police who was driving the car was dismissed. She was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Three points were put on her licence.
DANIEL LAWSON, 51, of Babis Farm Way, Saltash pleaded guilty to speeding on the A388 at St Mellion on 27 September and 21 November and was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £68 victim surcharge and £90 costs. He was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.
