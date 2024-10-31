THERE was a large turn out for the Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Poppy Appeal launch concert.
St James Church was well attended for the launch of this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.
With three local choirs, Reflections, Torpoint Lady Singers and Rame Peninsula Male Voice Choir ably supported by TS Ramehead Corps of Drums, fresh from their recent gold medal performance at Greenwich Royal Naval College, starting the evening off with a static drum display.
+ 3
(View All)
The evening began with a static drum display. (Picture: Andy Campfield)
The local Poppy Appeal organiser commented that although there was a lot of extra work and practice required by all involved the whole evening exceeded expectations, raising much needed funds for service personnel and their immediate families in their hour of need.
The organiser added: “The financial support generously donated by all within Torpoint and The Rame Peninsula is a credit that is greatly appreciated by all who will benefit from these donations.”