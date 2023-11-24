Adverts on TV, presents in the shops and lights across Looe — it can only mean one thing, it will soon be Christmas!
Soon enough, the townspeople will be counting down from ten and declaring the festive period officially open as lights switch on and decorate buildings with a glittery hue.
Looe will become ‘merry and bright’ when the town holds its annual big light switch on, this Friday, December 1.
There’s plenty to get involved with at this year’s Light Up Looe event too!
On Friday, December 1, lantern parades will be meeting at Looe Seafront at 6.15pm before leaving at 6.30pm, and meeting at the Library in Millpool at 6.30pm before heading off at 6.45pm.
Those who want to get involved but don’t have a lantern of their own can borrow one at either location.
As well as this, the Quayside centre, West Looe will be host to music and refreshments from 6pm while the lanterns make their way across town. Following their arrival, there will be service and carols with St Pinnock Band.
For those still looking to do some Christmas shopping, late night shopping will be available from a number of places across Looe, including the Guildhall Market, Uncharted, Dolls & Dudes, Sweet Pea and many more!
Looe Town Council has also asked residents to get involved, a spokesperson said: “Help light up Looe with a display at your home or business from Friday, December 1!”