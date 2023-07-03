The Manor House Inn in Rilla Mill will be the host of the Lanson Bike Night meet this evening (July 3).
The Bike Night takes place on the first Monday of every month and will see bikers from all over the county come together.
Joss Beechim-Horton, owner and head chef of the Manor House, will be riding from Greenaways Petrol Station in Launceston from 6pm and is inviting people who would like to ride together to join him.
"If you do not wish to ride or are unable to ride please feel free to attend, all are welcome." Joss explained.