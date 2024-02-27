“Our utility room next to the kitchen is full of mould, but the work they did wasn’t completed, so the flooring’s all uneven. They’ve taken out partition walls but left radiators over the top of mould and said ‘there you go’ basically. Plus there are other things – like windows not closing properly and handles off doors, which I’ve reported,” said Natalie, who is concerned about the stress living in such conditions will have on a congenital heart condition she has.