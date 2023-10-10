In celebration of her 60th birthday, a woman from Liskeard decided to raise funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) with a classic head shave.
Trisha Duffey took on this challenge in memory of her late husband, who passed away with MNDA in February 2022.
Trisha decided to shave her head in addition to hosting a party with family, friends and members from the MNDA Cornwall branch which had a strict no cards, no presents rule - all contribution went to charity.
Trisha’s stepson, James, took to the clippers first while her other stepson, Phil, organised a raffle with gifts from family and friends
A spokesperson said: “Trish and family would like to give a big thanks to the following for all their support: Passmore Edward’s court, Toni Passmore Edward’s kitchen buffet, Parky for cutting the hair and Liskeard living room.”
“We’d also like to thank the following local businesses for their gifts and raffle prizes: Beddoes fruit and veg shop, Rumours bistro, Cornish pudding company, Morrisons, Horizon farm shop and cafe, Fat frog cafe, and Oughs butchers.”
The event raised £1,300.09 for charity.