ANNA Gelderd, Labour MP for South East Cornwall, has commended the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, as she announced the further support of Cornwall's vital Shared Prosperity Funding (SPF).
The extended SPF comes after a concerted campaign by the four Cornwall Labour MPs, who have met with ministers across a range of departments to push how important this funding is to the people of Cornwall.
The Cornish MPs also met industry minister Sarah Jones MP who works across the Departments for Energy Security and Net Zero, and Business and Trade on the eve of the budget to discuss the future of industrial strategy and investment in Cornwall. The Minister will meet with MPs and a roundtable of Cornish industry in the Spring.
Anna, along with fellow Cornwall Labour MPs Jayne Kirkham, Noah Law, and Perran Moon, collectively represent two thirds of the people of Cornwall.
In a joint statement the four MPs commented: “We were able to speak directly to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury last week and express to him why Cornwall needs Shared Prosperity Funding. He listened carefully and the Treasury has acted to support Cornwall.”
“We are delighted that so much anxiety from so many back home has been relieved. This is the right decision for Cornwall and shows the Labour Government backs Cornwall. It's a decision that also reflects the fact that the Government understands the importance of SPF to Cornish society.”
Emma Rowse, CEO of the Cornwall Voluntary Sector Forum, said: “The investment provided through Shared Prosperity Funding to date has resulted in excess of £12-million of funding into the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector across Cornwall refurbishing community buildings, improving sustainable food production and reducing social isolation in some of our most disadvantaged communities. It is brilliant news to hear that this investment will continue.”
Chancellor Rachel Reeves also announced a raft of other changes that are there to help thousands of people across Cornwall. These included an increase in the National Living Wage to £12.21 an hour; an increase in the National Minimum Wage for 18-21 year olds to £10 an hour; £1 billion for the Household Support Fund to support those struggling with the cost of living; increasing stamp duty on second homes and ring fencing receipts for affordable homes; and the biggest increase in the carers’ allowance since its introduction.
Rural transport networks are to benefited from the announcement of a freeze in fuel duty resulting in drivers seeing no rise at the pumps next year, while local transport in rural areas will receive £650m, with the Chancellor naming Cornwall in particular as an area that will benefit directly in terms of rail connectivity.