Tory portfolio holder for the economy Louis Gardner said that a disproportionate number of those affected were the 39,000 Cornish residents on a veterans pension, who were disqualified from additional benefits including Pension Credit. “The four Labour MPs in Cornwall made a choice when they voted in Parliament. They could have abstained, but they chose knowing 4,000 people in this country will freeze to death in their own homes this year, next year and the year after that. They made a choice to say that is acceptable.”