Andrew George, who was the Lib-Dem MP for the St Ives constituency between 1997 and 2015, said after regaining the seat, said: “So the work begins. To restore our NHS and care services. To secure genuine housing justice. To restore our nature and combat the climate crisis. To combat the widening inequality in our society. To restore our reputation in the world. To re-establish values of decency, integrity, justice, and kindness at the centre of our politics.”