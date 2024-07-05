LABOUR’S Anna Gelderd who won the South East Cornwall seat in the General Election says the hard work of change starts now.
The successful candidate said: “We have made history in South East Cornwall with our first ever Labour MP here.
“Whether you live in a town or a village, make a living on a farm, from the sea or in an office, I will represent each of you and be the fresh start we all need. The hard work of change starts now.”
Perran Moon, who will represent Camborne and Redruth at Westminster, said the routing of the Conservatives in the county is “like a dream”.
He said of the situation after the election: “It’s unbelievable. It was a very, very pleasing result.”
Mr Moon said he would be focused on housing, dentistry, the NHS, renewable jobs and tackling pollution of the seas.
Andrew George, who was the Lib-Dem MP for the St Ives constituency between 1997 and 2015, said after regaining the seat, said: “So the work begins. To restore our NHS and care services. To secure genuine housing justice. To restore our nature and combat the climate crisis. To combat the widening inequality in our society. To restore our reputation in the world. To re-establish values of decency, integrity, justice, and kindness at the centre of our politics.”
Labour’s Noah Law who gained the St Austell and Newquay seat said: “I’m under no illusions as to the challenges ahead, but Labour offers the tools to address them. I’m honoured to be given this opportunity to get to work for us.
“We’re fighting for economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, the NHS back on its feet, secure borders, and better opportunities for the next generation in Cornwall. I will stand up and be a voice that we seldom had in Westminster with Cornish Labour MPs in a Labour government.”
Labour’s Jayne Kirkham who won in Truro and Falmouth said: “Truro and Falmouth and Cornwall indeed have so much potential and so much to offer the rest of the country. Our creativity will be so beneficial to the rest of the country.”
However, she warned that it won’t be easy, adding: “There is so much to do here. We have huge challenges. There are big issues with housing, the NHS, the cost of dentistry, the cost of living, our water and the environment, and low wages.”
The new Lib-Dem MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire, said: “Thank you to each and every single person who has supported me, campaigned with me and voted for me in this election. I mean it when I say that it is the greatest privilege of my life and that I will not let you down. Thank you!”