You have to go back to 1997 and the late Candy Atherton taking the former Falmouth and Camborne seat to find a Labour MP in Cornwall and she was the first for around 50 years. Now we have Redruth boy and former Oxfordshire councillor Perran Moon in Camborne and Redruth, Cornwall councillor Jayne Kirkham in Truro and Falmouth and Noah Law, a young Labour activist many people hadn’t heard of a couple of months ago, in St Austell and Newquay.