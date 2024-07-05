THE Labour candidate Jayne Kirkham has been elected as the new MP for Truro and Falmouth after receiving 20,783 votes.
Offering her thanks to those who supported her, Ms Kirkham said: “I want to thank my fellow candidates. It has been a good and clean and fair race, I think, and the outgoing MP Cherilyn Mackrory who has worked so hard for Truro and Falmouth.
”The voters have put their trust in me, people who haven’t voted Labour before have put their trust in us and I promise those who didn’t vote for us [Labour] and me that I will work for everyone in Truro and Falmouth as a voice for the community up in Westminster.”
Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative) took 12,632; Ruth Gripper (Liberal Democrats) 6,552; Steve Rubidge (Reform UK) 6,163; Karen La Borde (Green Party) 3,470; Peter Lawrence (Independent) 498; and Peter White (The Liberal Party), 166.