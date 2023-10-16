A bladed weapon, a quantity of Class A drugs, a range of other weapons and an imitation firearm were seized by Devon and Cornwall Police in Bodmin.
It comes as part of a recently announced anti-social crime prevention initiative in Bodmin and Wadebridge titled Operation Loki, and has seen success in the first week of being operated.
Operation Loki, seeks to bring an increase in high-visibility foot patrols to Bodmin town centre, with a particular focus on areas known for anti-social behaviour, was announced by the new Sector Inspector, Adam Stonehill.
Across Friday and Saturday last week (October 13 and October 14), Bodmin’s local neighbourhood policing team comprising Operation Loki were joined by officers from Project Servator to undertake a number of visits in the area.
Project Servator is a national initiative which is described as follows by Devon and Cornwall Police: “Project Servator aims to disrupt a range of criminal activity, including terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public. Our officers are experienced and specially trained to spot the tell-tale signs that someone is planning or preparing to commit an act of crime”
The first week’s activity of Operation Loki saw the policing teams perform stop and searches on individuals suspected of drug offences in addition to targeting prolific offenders.
On Friday, October 13, five individuals were stopped and searched for drugs and weapons by Devon and Cornwall Police.
A bladed weapon was located with the offender arrested by officers, who also located a quantity of Class A drugs.
The following day, officers targeted prolific offenders with multiple arrests issued for drug offences. A property was also searched with weapons and an imitation firearm seized by police.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Bodmin Neighbourhood Team was joined by Project Servator as part of Operation Loki this Friday and Saturday.
“OP LOKI enhances the vital work Neighbourhood Policing teams are doing every day by targeting areas of concern and responding to anti-social behaviour, to safeguard our community and investigate crime, with extra policing patrols in key areas at key times.
“Friday saw officers stop and search five individuals for drugs and weapons. These searches resulted in a bladed weapon being located and the offender arrested. A quantity of 'Class A' drugs were also located.
“Saturday saw officers targeting prolific offenders resulting in multiple arrests for drug offences. A property was searched with weapons and an imitation firearm being seized.”