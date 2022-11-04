Knit and natter group donate to youth club
The knit and natter group that meets every Tuesday afternoon at Saltash library presented £100 to Charlotte Carpenter of The Core, Saltash.
The Core is a vital, safe youth centre for the youngsters of Saltash. Each member of the knit and natter group gives a voluntary donation of 50p each week and the proceeds are periodically given to local charities.
Charlotte Carpenter said: ‘‘We were thrilled to receive the money and it means so much to us that a local group would donate their money to us. We appreciate the support of our community and how much they value the work we do and we are always humbled by groups such as Knit and Natter saving up their donations to give to us. This money will go directly to helping us to continue delivering the youth services we offer to our local young people at The Core.’’
The group has become so popular they now have a waiting list.
