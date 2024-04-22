A PORTRAIT of King Charles III will take pride of place in a busy community centre.
The official portrait is being sent to all local councils for display in public buildings. Chair of Menheniot Old School Trust Eve Easterbrook, pictured receiving the painting from council chair Adrian Cole, thanked the council on behalf of the trustees for the gift.
“As a parish, we marked the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, and celebrated the coronation in 2023. I’m delighted that our residents and everyone using the hall will have the chance to see this new portrait for themselves.”