A spokesperson commented: "Many of the crew have been part of the festival in some way since its revival. In the years since, folks that danced in the procession and around the maypole have now had their own children and this new generation participate each year. The Black Prince Crew are immensely proud that this generation know no different as Black Prince has always been a part of their lives and embedded as an annual tradition in the local villages of Millbrook, Kingsand and Cawsand."