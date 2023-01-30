The four films were commissioned through FylmK, a project by Screen Cornwall and Cornwall Council, as a way to support increased use of the Cornish language (Kernewek).
All four have since won awards at film festivals.
The short dramas, which have English subtitles, were written and produced by Cornish film-makers and writers.
They cover a range of themes including a night out in Penzance, family friction in Porthleven, and a time-travelling alien in Goonhilly.
Carol Mould, portfolio holder for neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said: “It is fantastic to see films featuring Cornish speakers on BBC iPlayer for the very first time.
“We are proud to be supporting Cornish film-makers and producers and hope that these films encourage others to take an interest in learning Kernewek.”
Although it remains a critically endangered language, Kernewek has been recognised internationally for its successful ground-up revival.
More and more people are learning the language, and it’s being featured in music as well as film.
Last year Gwenno’s Cornish language album Tresor and Mark Jenkin’s film Enys Men were acclaimed by critics and audiences alike.
Laura Giles, managing director of Screen Cornwall, said: “The FylmK shorts are not only culturally important in portraying sides of Cornwall that aren’t always seen in mainstream media, but also as important talent development pathways for creatives and crew to hone their skills on indigenous productions.”
Stephanie Marshall, BBC head of content production for the West and South West, said: “Cornwall’s screen sector is distinctive both within our region and nationally due to its strong Celtic heritage and cultural links, minority language and perspective on the world as an outward looking peninsula with a worldwide diaspora.
“The BBC is delighted to be bringing these high-quality short films to a broader audience and supporting indigenous production and talent development at the same time.”
To watch the series of Cornish shorts featured on this page visit BBC iPlayer.
To learn the Cornish language, find out more about the tools, resources and classes available on the Go Cornish website gocornish.org/all-learners