Fire crews from Devon and Cornwall attended an incident on Saturday, July 15, at Kelly Bray, near Callington, where two businesses were severely damaged by fire.
At 11.36am, critical control began receiving multiple 999 calls reporting a warehouse involved in a fire at a commercial premise on Florence Road, Kelly Bray.
Two appliances were immediately mobilised from Callington and Liskeard, along with a flexi officer. Due to the amount of calls being received and information from callers, a third appliance was mobilised shortly after from Saltash.
On arrival, crews reported one warehouse well alight. Crews, donning breathing apparatus, used two hosereel jets and one main jet. Shortly after this, requests were made for further assistance.
In total, nine appliances — one aerial ladder platform, one operational support vehicle, one incident command unit, one water carrier and five officers — were in attendance. This included appliances/specials from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
At the time a spokesperson said: “Crew on scene are reporting a large fire in an industrial unit, measuring 30 metres by 10 metres, which is spreading to adjoining buildings.
“There are large amounts of smoke in the vicinity of the incident, with Station Road particularly affected. Members of the public are advised to keep their doors and windows shut and to avoid the area.”