Meanwhile on Saturday, November 23, come along to the Bull’s Head from 8pm for some lighthearted festival fun. A mock mayor is needed for the parade and candidates nominated by local clubs and groups will be putting forward their election ‘policies’ to a jury selected on the night. The funnier and more bizarre the election pledges are, the more likely they are to win! Organisers say they’re positively encouraging bribery, as it’s all in aid of a good cause: the Callington Youth Project Group (CYPG) building fund.