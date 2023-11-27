FLICKERING flames and ancient revelry lit up a town centre for South East Cornwall’s newest winter festival.
Kelliwik Golowi – lighting up Callington – saw revellers in bird wing costume and children carrying lanterns walk and dance in the street, led by fire breathers and local youngsters who had learned fire performance skills especially for the event.
Torches were lit, instruments struck up traditional folk tunes and local businesses stayed open, some having invented new creations such as a flaming Golowi cocktail and Golowi beer to mark the occasion.
Organised by a small committee of volunteers, the event had support from many of the towns organisations including the Rotary and Lions Clubs, Callington Youth Project, businesses, and individuals.
Bonfires, dressing up and furry dancing are part of a growing revival of customs long celebrated around the time of summer and winter solstices in Cornwall. While Tansys Golowan on Kit Hill is already established as Callington’s midsummer event, locals now hope that Kelliwik Golowi will become a new tradition to bring warmth and cheer to the darker months.
Sophie Walton, who lives near Calllington, said: “The town was packed with crowds waiting in anticipation of the light parade along Fore Street, and the town band played music whilst we waited. There were cheers as the parade approached, with glowing lanterns, sparkling, lit up dancers and musicians playing. It felt like a coming together of the community, in particular the community groups who were involved in the displays.
“It felt a very Cornish celebration. I loved the various outfits people wore in the parade, especially the choughs and the scary goblin leading his skeleton horse. We enjoyed morris dancing and belly dancing displays. The fire dancers and fire breathers captivated the audience, as well as the energetic re-enactment battle at the end. I hope this becomes an annual event!”
Meanwhile a spokesperson for Calllington Town Band said: “What a success Kelliwik Golowi was! Outstanding organisation and incredible enthusiasm and professionalism from all the entertainers - well done all.”