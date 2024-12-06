‘Alright boy?’
That was the affectionate greeting I looked forward to everyday when BBC Spotlight weatherman, Craig Rich arrived at work.
It always made me smile, not only because of the warmth of the greeting, but also the fact it was a long time since anyone else had called me a boy. I was in my early thirties by then!
Craig, who passed away at the beginning of this month, was the BBC’s first regular regional weather forecaster. It was a role he occupied for twenty-five years.
It was a role that made him famous across the South West and beyond. It’s not an exaggeration to say that almost everyone who lived in this region knew who he was.
But despite the huge recognition it brought him, it was only one small part of a rich and varied life.
Amongst other things he was a Master Mariner as well as a teacher and mentor to generations of seafarers. Craig was also one of the foremost experts in the controversy surrounding Donald Crowhurst, the sailor who is said to have falsified his positions during a round-the-world yacht race.
Craig’s vast experience of the sea made him the perfect person for his second career as a TV weatherman. But it wasn’t just his vast knowledge that he brought to the job. He was also a natural communicator and made broadcasting seem effortless.
In the days following his recent death I have been reflecting on the times I shared with Craig. I am not ashamed to say there have been quite a few tears of sadness at his loss, but my overwhelming memory of him is laughter.
In the time I worked with him on Spotlight not a day went by where we weren’t crying with laughter.
In a recent TV tribute to him I described how he had a twinkle in his eye and that was never more apparent than when he had a new joke to share.
There were often very grim and stressful days in the BBC Plymouth newsroom, but even on those darkest days, Craig always lifted our spirits.
He was also game for anything. I remember one particular Children In Need outside broadcast from a leisure centre in Torbay. The producer had the idea that Craig should film himself going down the water slide.
It involved Craig holding a waterproof camera between his legs and filming his own reaction as he travelled through the water tunnels before eventually splashing into the pool.
As is often the case in TV, it required more than one take. Craig obliged without complaint. It was hilarious. I saw the footage again recently and could hear my uncontrollable laughter in the background.
On another occasion a Plymouth Crown Court judge was a guest in the Spotlight control room. He had asked if he could watch the programme being broadcast.
Craig and I decided we’d have a bit of fun and hatched a plan to subtly use some legal references when I introduced him for the weather.
As the moment arrived I handed over to Craig with words along the lines of: “it’s been criminal weather for farmers”. To which Craig replied: “And the jury’s still out on when it will improve”.
He then went on to litter the rest of his forecast with legal references. And guess what? The judge never noticed!
It was that warm, witty and down-to-earth personality that endeared him to the audience.
He was by far the most popular member of the Spotlight team. Wherever we went for outside broadcasts he was mobbed. And he appealed to all ages.
There is some archive footage of Craig being introduced to the massive crowd on Plymouth Hoe during a Radio One road show. The crowd was mostly teenagers who were there to see the latest pop stars. But they screamed just as loudly when Craig came onto the stage.
He connected with youngsters through the weather pictures that children used to send in. He would feature a different one at the end of each forecast.
Some would get lost at the back of a filing cabinet and reappear many years later. Teenage college students were suddenly seeing artwork on TV that they’d created when they were aged four.
He ended up with a cult following from University students who loved his forecasts and his surf reports; an audience the BBC would desperately like to reach today.
But despite all the adoration and fame he had no ego, which is a rarity in broadcasting. He greeted viewers like long lost friends even though he didn’t know them and they only knew him from TV.
Most of all Craig was a consummate professional. He knew how important the weather forecast was to people in the South West. Farmers, fishermen, holidaymakers and surfers all relied on him for a trusted and well-informed forecast.
And so did we. Every time a ship was in trouble off the coast, or a trawler went missing, we called on Craig’s expertise to help us give the Spotlight audience the best possible information.
I feel incredibly lucky to have worked alongside him. I will cherish my memories of him and the laughter we shared.
Thank you for all the sunshine Craig, even on the darkest days.
Bye for now!