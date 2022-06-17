June’s day at the Palace

JUNE Trevithick of Callington was invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in recognition of her many acts of service to her local community.

June, who’s pictured here with her granddaughter Becki, has taken on countless voluntary roles in Callington during her life and was awarded the British Empire Medal in 2019.

A standard-bearer for the town’s Royal British Legion for many years, June has been a key figure in the annual Poppy Appeal collection since 1969.