Thankfully those fears can be firmly put to rest, as the Kernow Pub Group has stepped up to secure the venue’s future with the launch of Liskeard’s latest, greatest night-spot… manifesting in the form of a second location of the incredibly popular JJ’s Bar! The primary location has fast become synonymous with nights out in Looe since launching in 2020 and JJ is bringing his successful mix of sports, music and cocktails to the lovingly re-furbished former Albion site in an effort to revitalize Liskeard’s night-life. With a bright, comfortable new interior décor and a fantastic range of victuals and imbibes, from opening their doors in December JJ’s has already hosted a fantastic Christmas Eve with ever-popular mainstay DJ, Mr FlexXx, spinning party vibes to a capacity audience followed by Phluid Records’ very own Basedriver helming New Year’s Eve with a genre-hopping mix of Funk, Hip-Hop, EDM and DnB worthy of The Depot or Fabric London.