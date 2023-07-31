THE chairman of the community hall in Kingsand, Stephen Michael, welcomed everyone recently to celebrate the unveiling of the new Jubilee window and plaque.
This has been a venture between the community hall and the parish council.
Children from the local school, who helped design the window were invited along to celebrate its unveiling.
The seed was sown in the middle of last year by Jane Mutch who said it would be nice to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a stained glass window in the community hall and ask the children of Fourlanesend Primary School to provide their creative ideas.
Mr Michael said: “We contacted Mrs Rebecca Norton head teacher who said yes. On our next visit the children had produced 50 designs on A4 paper of excellent quality.
“Their designs are on display inside please come and view.”
Bryan Luxford, a stain glass artist, kindly came out of retirement and put the children’s ideas into a design that he later helped create.
Bryan has a display inside as well and all are welcome to visit to learn more about the processes he used.
Mr Michael added: “Thirty-two years ago I stood here with John Parsonage chairman of the parish council and the Earl of Mount Edgcumbe who was opening the community hall in 1991 after giving the hall to the community.
“So it is with great pleasure today to have his Daughter Lady Megan Edgcumbe to do the Honours of unveiling the window and plaque.”