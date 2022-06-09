Jubilee celebrations in Upton Cross
Sunday 12th June 2022 11:00 am
Upton cross jubilee celebrations ( )
JUBILEE celebrations at Upton Cross, near Liskeard, started with stalls, sideshows and a fancy dress competition at the Parish Hall and Jubilee Field before moving across the road to the Caradon Inn, where an all-day street party featured live music, children’s entertainment, cream teas and bingo, and ended with a firework display.
