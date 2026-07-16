THERE was utter heartbreak for England football fans as their World Cup run came to an end.
Hundreds of Three Lions supporters watched the Three Lions take on holders Argentina in the World Cup semi-final at the fanzone at Newquay Football Club.
There were jubilant scenes as England went into the lead in the game played in Atlanta, Georgia following a goal scored by Anthony Gordon.
But the scenes of euphoria turned to disappointment for England supporters as Argentina rallied with two late goals to advance to the final.
England fan Joe Shurgold, who watched the action at the fanzone said: "The England team suffered a heartbreaking defeat, a performance that disintegrated the moment we took the lead.
“We watched the drama unfold but it was not to be."
Alex Hayward from Newquay Football Club said: “It was a great few weeks at Mount Wise and last night rounded it off, even if the result didn’t go our way.
“The atmosphere was everything we hoped for: a proper family crowd, locals and visitors mixing together. Every game was well attended. The place was rocking when England scored, and though most of us half expected Argentina to come back, there was real frustration and disappointment at the final whistle.
“That’s what happens when people care. A big thank you to our hospitality partner WAX, who managed the whole event and made it the success it was.”
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