A PUB landlord has reacted with delight after the award for Cornwall Pub of the Year was reinstated.
The historic Hole in the Wall pub, on Crockwell Street in Bodmin had seen its award for 2024 Cornwall Pub of the Year award stripped by the national CAMRA after a single complaint over a World War II historical artefact displayed in the pub, which was promptly removed.
However, after a groundswell of support both locally and nationally, backed by the Cornwall CAMRA branch, an appeal against the decision to strip the venue of the award was made.
The appeal was successful, meaning that the CAMRA Cornwall of the Year pub is reinstated to the Hole in the Wall, with a presentation event to be held in the near future.
Steve Hall, the landlord of the Hole in the Wall for over 20 years, said he was ecstatic with the news. He said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic to be honest, I never thought we would get it back and had only just got my head around it.
“It’s a big reward for everyone on the team and I would especially like to give my thanks to the Cornwall branch of CAMRA, who have been brilliant, especially the chairman Vince and the region as well, they’ve all rallied around us, put the appeal in and we were delighted to learn that the awards committee at the national CAMRA level decided it should be reinstated.”
Mr Hall added that he was overwhelmed and humbled by the support offered to him and his team. He continued: “I’ve had so much support from my locals, the community, right across Cornwall, with particular thanks to the Barrel at Bude and St John’s Inn who gave tremendous support. We’ve had emails from across the UK and worldwide stating their support, it really has all being quite humbling and quite remarkable.”
A spokesperson for the national CAMRA body confirmed the reinstatement, saying: “Hole in the Wall, Bodmin, has had its Cornwall CAMRA Branch Pub of the Year Award reinstated following a review by CAMRA’s national Awards Committee.
“The award was initially withdrawn at the end of March following a complaint about an offensive item on display.
“After an appeal by the Cornwall branch to CAMRA’s Awards Committee the committee agreed that the award for Cornwall Pub of the Year should be reinstated. CAMRA appreciates the licensee’s swift action in removing the item and apologises for any upset caused.
“CAMRA is committed to ensuring pubs and clubs are welcoming to all, with nationally agreed policies and guidance in place. This includes a policy to exclude pubs and breweries from awards and other promotions if they display discriminatory or offensive material.”