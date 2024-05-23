A 68-year-old journalist and chairman of a village parish council has been given a five-year stalking prevention order.
Graham Smith, of Station Road, St Mabyn was formerly a high-profile on-screen journalist with Westcountry Television and the BBC and is the current chairman of St Mabyn Parish Council.
In a hearing held on May 10, 2024, Truro Magistrates Court heard how Smith sent numerous letters, a parcel and birthday cards through the post to his victim amid a campaign of stalking.
He was made the subject of a five-year stalking prevention order as a result of his actions on the basis that Smith poses a "risk associated with stalking to another person and there is reasonable cause to believe the proposed order is necessary to protect another from such a risk in accordance with section one of the Stalking Protection Act 2019".
Smith’s stalking prevention order bans him from having any contact with a woman, her husband and their children in addition to entering the village of Cholsey in South Oxfordshire.
He was also warned by the court that failure to comply with any term of this order is a criminal offence for which he could be sentenced to prison.