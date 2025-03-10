EFFORTS are underway to make crossings the River Tamar more affordable for motorists, as politicians from across the political and geographical spectrum unite to push for increased local discounts.
With tolls expected to rise later this year, MPs and councillors on the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee appear united in their stance to raise charges for occasional users and tourists who pay with cash, whilst increasing the 50 per cent discount for users of pre-paid electronic Tamar tags.
Members of the committee have voted to continue with the work to pursue the ability to apply RPI (Retail Price Index) to tolls, but say this must be done in tandem with a 10-year strategy to secure cheaper tolls for locals.
Last year, the committee applied to the Secretary of State for Transport, who has the final say, to increase tolls for cars from £2.60 to £3, and from £1.30 to £1.50 for tag subscribers.
A decision is expected soon following a public inquiry regarding the two crossings, which are operated and maintained jointly by Cornwall Council and Plymouth City Council.
The two councils say income from tolls doesn’t cover the rising costs of maintaining and operating the bridge, especially as crossings have fallen since the pandemic. And there has been a call for government to take responsibility for the bridge from cash-strapped councils.
Speaking after the meeting, joint chairs Cllr Martin Worth and Cllr Jon Dingle said the committee was committed to building on all available financing options to pass on the best available TAG discounts for residents and businesses.
The statement read: “We recognise the importance of the crossings to the people and communities who rely on them to get to work, school and access health and other services and have continued to press both the current and previous governments for more funding to keep services running and enable the public to cross the Tamar safely.
“We will be working with our parent authorities, the Peninsula Transport Board and the Government to develop a strategy and policy to deliver improved benefits for local people and making the necessary changes to legislation that will allow this to happen.
“This will include continuing to pursue the ability to apply RPI to tolls and smooth out the spikes and unpredictability of Toll Revisions, as well as seeking cheaper tolls for local people.”
A programme called Tamar 2050 looking at how to increase income from the bridge includes a plan to remove toll booths and barriers and bring in ‘open road tolling’ using automatic number plate recognition to improve traffic flow. The £16-million cost of the new system would be met by government.
Labour MP for South East Cornwall, Anna Gelderd, said: “For decades, local residents in South East Cornwall have unfairly shouldered the burden of Tamar crossings’ tolls, and I stand with them in their opposition. This is a long-standing issue that requires a serious, long-term plan to ensure a fairer system for those who rely on the bridge and ferry services.”