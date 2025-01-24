The MP for South East Cornwall has spoken in the House of Commons about bringing routine services closer to home.
Speaking to the Business of the House, MP Anna Gelderd said: “Establishing joined-up health hubs in towns such as Saltash and Liskeard could bring routine services from across the Tamar closer to home, easing pressure on Derriford hospital.
“While recent debates have addressed broader rural healthcare issues, will the Leader of the House provide Government time to discuss how integrated, localised healthcare can better serve rural communities by relocating routine patient care from hospitals to community settings?”
The leader of the House Lucy Powell, replied: “My hon. Friend knows that we inherited a national health service on its knees, as she describes. As part of our mission and our endeavours to turn that around, she will know that getting care back into communities, early intervention, prevention and primary services are critical, and I hope that will better serve her constituents in the future.”
Local Cornwall councillors to Saltash have long been asking for services to be brought back to the community after the MIU (Minor Injury Unit) in Saltash was closed in 2016 and the closure of beds at St Barnabas a year later. Neither the beds or the MIU have ever reopened.
A local health action group has been set up to address the challenges the area faces including Saltash and Liskeard patients being asked to travel to Plymouth for routine blood tests. Just one Saltash GP practice offers blood tests on site and they are reserved for the elderly and those within the wider community who are unable to travel.
The community phlebotomy service is about to be relocated from Future Inn in Plymouth to Windsor House near Derriford with Derriford car parking charges applicable on the site as well charges to cross the Tamar bridge.
Hilary Frank, Cornwall councillor for Saltash, and chair of the health and wellbeing group on the Gateway Community Area Partnership said: “The NHS is one of our core priorities within the partnership and we welcome the MPs commitment to the provision of healthcare closer to people’s homes.
“It’s especially important in rural and semi-rural communities like the PL12 area where the assumption is that everyone has access to a car but in reality many rely on buses and public transport, and need to travel for the very basic of essential health services.
“We are hopeful that the local health group working in Saltash will very soon have a commitment from the NHS Integrated Care Board to enable more local delivery of services, but in the meantime, we look forward to receiving support in our endeavours by our MP.”
Delivering healthcare closer to where people live is a priority in the recent government announcement after an independent investigation in 2024 by Lord Darzi into the NHS found the health service in a ‘critical condition’.
An NHS public consultation will help shape the NHS in the government’s 10-Year Health Plan set to be published in spring 2025.