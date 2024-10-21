THE Tamar Valley National Landscape is holding its annual conversation on Wednesday, October 30.
The annual forum is a platform to learn, share ideas, and celebrate the natural beauty of the Tamar Valley, a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The event will take place on the Duchy College site in Stoke Climsland Learning Centre at 10am to 3pm.
Sarah Gibson, Manager, Tamar Valley National Landscape, said: “Many organisations and individuals work exceptionally hard in partnership to conserve and enhance the natural beauty of Tamar Valley National Landscape.
“This is a chance for our community to come together to hear about the activities, learn from each other and celebrate our shared efforts for this unique and internationally important landscape.”
Everyone is welcome to attend the annual conversation which celebrates community achievements and discusses proposals for the next 30 years through discussions, presentations and networking opportunities.
The Tamar Valley National Landscape team will use the event to help shape their next five-year Management Plan for 2025 to 2030 and design their new 30-year vision for the Tamar Valley.
Places are limited so booking is essential. Book a space via: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tamar-valley-national-landscape-partnership-annual-forum-tickets-1028914098767?aff=ebdssbdestsearch