CORNISH entertainer Johnny Cowling has announced he is leaving Pirate FM.
The comedian has presented the drivetime show on the station for the past nine years.
He announced that as of April 5, he will no longer be presenting on the station.
He said: “After nine Incredible years, today’s (April 5) Pirate FM hometime will be my last.”
Mr Cowling’s departure comes as the station prepares to lose its identity amid changes at owners Bauer, who acquired UKRD, the group which owned Pirate FM from its launch on April 3, 1992, in 2019.
Pirate FM is set to become a DAB only variant of the national ‘Hits Radio’ network, with all shows networked with the exception of a breakfast show presented by current breakfast presenter Neil Caddy and co-presenter Saffy.
Greatest Hits Radio Cornwall will take over Pirate FM’s frequencies on 102.2 and 102.8 FM, with all shows networked with the exception of an afternoon show presented by Scott Temple and Holly Day.
The new stations will launch on April 17.
Listeners and fellow radio professionals took the opportunity to wish Mr Cowling well.
James Dundon, his predecessor on the Pirate FM drivetime said: “Well what can we say about Johnny Cowling. An incredible entertainer who can turn his hand to anything. Congratulations Johnny and enjoy your final show on Pirate!”
Jaime Acton wrote: “Sorry to read this Johnny, enjoyed listening in.
“Good luck in your next venture, hopefully you’ll still be up & down the county entertaining folk in person from time to time.”